BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 27.1% in May

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DSM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $8.59.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.