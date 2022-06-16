Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Blue Bird from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.50 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.00. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Blue Bird by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Blue Bird by 13.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

