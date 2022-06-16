Blank Wallet (BLANK) Achieves Market Cap of $15.31 Million

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

