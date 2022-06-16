BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.45

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $10.42. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 143,616 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.