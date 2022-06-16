BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.45

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $10.42. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 143,616 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 403,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

