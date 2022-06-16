BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $26,407.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,757,033 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

