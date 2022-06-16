BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.83

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICXGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.50. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

BioCorRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

