Binemon Price Hits $0.0010 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $813,483.43 and $764,967.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,622.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,301.34 or 0.27779143 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00409251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00068460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

