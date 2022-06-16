Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes $7.12 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,000. TJX Companies comprises about 3.7% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 287,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,480. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.