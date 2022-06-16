Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,000 ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

