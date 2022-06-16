Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.22. 29,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.87.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.49.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

