Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after buying an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.52. 109,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.