Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $501,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $11.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.80. The stock had a trading volume of 296,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,973. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $225.35 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.79 and a 200-day moving average of $262.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

