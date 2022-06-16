Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $430,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Shares of FITB traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $33.38. 333,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,277. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

