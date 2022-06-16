Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $280,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
