Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,184 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $20,124,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,077. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.38. The stock has a market cap of $271.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

