B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Lifted to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 195.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 629,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 262,182 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

