BetterWealth LLC Takes $216,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IP traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.45. 134,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,798. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

