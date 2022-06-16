BetterWealth LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Exponent accounts for 0.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,815,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,360,000 after purchasing an additional 173,681 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after buying an additional 138,798 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,508,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.76. 3,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.01 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

