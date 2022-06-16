Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€17.50” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.23) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($15.10) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($17.71) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.52) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.04) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

ENI stock opened at €13.25 ($13.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($9.77) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.25.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

