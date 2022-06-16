Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 510 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.19) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.46) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.16) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.34) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.13) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.72. The company has a market capitalization of £35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

