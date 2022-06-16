Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of BDC traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,831. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Belden by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

