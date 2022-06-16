Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $6.00 at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $12.08.

BBBY stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $528.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 586,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

