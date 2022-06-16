Barclays Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $255.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $224.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.55. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $220.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $134,586,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

