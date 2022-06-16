Barclays Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $126.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $126.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.84.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR opened at $87.98 on Monday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Nutrien by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.