Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.19

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and traded as low as $31.82. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 35,568 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $249.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Darryl Demos purchased 1,450 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $50,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,875 shares of company stock worth $64,490. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1,448.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.