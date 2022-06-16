BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.42. 180,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,182. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.27 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

