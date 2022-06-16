BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,935,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,626,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after buying an additional 245,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,262. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

