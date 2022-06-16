BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Invests $1.35 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after acquiring an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,847,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $13.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,950. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $320.20 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.77 and its 200-day moving average is $401.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.