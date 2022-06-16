Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.24, for a total value of 10,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,682,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up 0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 5.29. 95,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is 12.09. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of 5.02 and a twelve month high of 36.50.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.