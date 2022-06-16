Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $321.21

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 321.21 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.44). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 359.80 ($4.37), with a volume of 1,039,179 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAB shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 356 ($4.32) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.83) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 393.75 ($4.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 326.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 321.70.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

