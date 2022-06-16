Auxier Asset Management Takes $203,000 Position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Value Line by 861.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Value Line by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Value Line by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

NASDAQ VALU traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,752. Value Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $91.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $531.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of -0.06.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

