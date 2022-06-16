Auxier Asset Management Sells 2,325 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,831,000 after buying an additional 1,306,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after buying an additional 1,163,567 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alkermes by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alkermes by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Alkermes by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 620,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. 30,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,757. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,746 shares of company stock worth $6,241,124. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

