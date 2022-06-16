Auxier Asset Management Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.84. 246,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

