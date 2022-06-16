Auxier Asset Management Grows Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,351 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Organon & Co. by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,617,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,044,000 after buying an additional 628,519 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Organon & Co. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $4,079,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $32.99. 32,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,604. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

