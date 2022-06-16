Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 885 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 899 ($10.91). 79,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 237,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 943 ($11.45).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.96) to GBX 1,351 ($16.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 953.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,074.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -569.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53.

In other news, insider John-Paul Savant sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 875 ($10.62), for a total transaction of £1,312,500 ($1,593,033.14).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

