Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.02. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,333,191 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $131.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,147,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 197,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 315.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 157,562 shares in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

