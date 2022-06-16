ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.38). Approximately 52,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 81,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.44).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.32 million and a P/E ratio of -13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11.

ATOME Energy PLC, an alternative energy company, focuses on production, distribution, and sale of green hydrogen, ammonia, and oxygen. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

