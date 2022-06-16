ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.53

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.53 and traded as high as $43.48. ATN International shares last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 62,183 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $683.33 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $172.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -38.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in ATN International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ATN International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

