Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 million, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

