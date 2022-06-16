Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.44. Astrotech shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 210,509 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astrotech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

