AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.88

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $12.36. AstroNova shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 1,027 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

