Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 248,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.