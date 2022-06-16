Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.
TLH stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,331. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.54. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $153.98.
