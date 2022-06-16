Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 38.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $627,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA traded down $10.02 on Thursday, hitting $171.67. The company had a trading volume of 51,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,835. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.69 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.57.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.