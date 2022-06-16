Ascent Group LLC Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,425,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,929,000 after buying an additional 5,184,989 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after buying an additional 1,257,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $99.30. 266,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

