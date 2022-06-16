Ascent Group LLC Invests $7.41 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 179,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 470.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,972. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

