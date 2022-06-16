Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,922 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $218.94 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

