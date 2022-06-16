American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.94.

AMH stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,633,000 after acquiring an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,205,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

