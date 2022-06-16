Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

