Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.
About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.