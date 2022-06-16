Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

